Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Position Cut by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $12,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Pool by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.35. 10,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,607. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $137.02 and a 52-week high of $228.19. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.28 and its 200-day moving average is $190.61.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Pool had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 82.52%. The company had revenue of $898.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $2,151,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,002,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 14,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $2,766,451.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,519,399.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,458,388 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.