Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.37-0.35) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.40). The company issued revenue guidance of $314-316 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.43 million.

Shares of Pluralsight stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,046. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

PS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Pluralsight to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $67,718.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin purchased 30,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $497,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 74,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,906 and have sold 24,549 shares valued at $453,915. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.