Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys 792 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,545,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (down previously from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 price target (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,189.97.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $4.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,767.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.07 billion, a PE ratio of 87.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,766.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1,843.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

