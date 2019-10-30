PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Buckingham Research

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its target price lifted by Buckingham Research from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of PJT Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

PJT traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $42.30. 160,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,975. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $997.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. PJT Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $174.23 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in PJT Partners by 36.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PJT Partners by 5,476.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PJT Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

