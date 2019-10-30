PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $174.23 million during the quarter. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.43%.

PJT Partners stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.71. 51,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,972. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $997.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.25. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

PJT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on PJT Partners from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

