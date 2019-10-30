Pistol Bay Mining (CVE:PST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Pistol Bay Mining Inc (CVE:PST)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $1.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

Pistol Bay Mining Company Profile (CVE:PST)

Pistol Bay Mining Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, uranium, and other base metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the 100% optioned properties in Confederation Lake volcanogenic massive sulphide greenstone belt, including Garnet Lake/Arrow Zone; Dixie 17, 18, 19, 20, and 3; Fredart and Copperlode; Ben Lake, Joy, and Caravelle; and Lucky 7/Moth claims located in Ontario.

