Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Investar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Investar’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Investar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Investar in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

ISTR opened at $24.97 on Monday. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Investar had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.18 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

In other news, EVP Ryan P. Finnan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $35,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,891.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. D’angelo sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $109,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,857 shares of company stock worth $160,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 496,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investar by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 35,539 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investar by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 354,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 134,548 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investar by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 204,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 63,799 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Investar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

