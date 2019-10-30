Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Great Western Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $121.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Henning bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.