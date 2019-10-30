Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,305 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Foresters Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.68.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.00. 737,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

