Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,160 Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,250 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $412,537.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,164.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 1,732 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $312,868.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,024.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,234 shares of company stock worth $10,722,479 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PH stock opened at $192.94 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $140.82 and a twelve month high of $193.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.16 and its 200-day moving average is $172.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

