Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pico were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Pico by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pico by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pico alerts:

NASDAQ:PICO opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. Pico Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82.

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter.

In other Pico news, Director Gregory Bylinsky purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $474,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,454.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dorothy Ann Timian-Palmer purchased 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $51,514.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $80,180.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 60,567 shares of company stock valued at $580,934 in the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pico from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

About Pico

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.