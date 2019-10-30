Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley D. Page purchased 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,779.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $262,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

