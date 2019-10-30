Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Update

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 478,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

PLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $28,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,093 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $130,483.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,943 shares of company stock valued at $693,589. 3.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Photronics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,142,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,170,000 after buying an additional 107,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Photronics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,710,000 after buying an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,686,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Photronics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Photronics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,450,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 205,065 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,219. Photronics has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $837.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $138.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

