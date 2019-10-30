Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Phillips 66 Partners is least exposed to fluctuations in commodity prices since it generates stable fee-based revenues under long-term contracts from diverse midstream energy assets across the Gulf Coast, Central, Western and Atlantic areas of the United States. Notably, the partnership raised distributions for the September quarter, marking the 24th straight quarter of a dividend hike since its initial public offering in 2013. Moreover, Phillips 66 Partners continues to gain on rising terminal throughput volumes of refined petroleum products. However, declining crude transportation volumes is a concern, owing to which the partnership reported weak third-quarter 2019 earnings. Also, rising debt load over the years reflects balance sheet weakness. A significant reduction in the 2019 capital budget might hurt pipeline throughput volume.”

PSXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $56.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Shares of NYSE PSXP traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.12. 187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,943.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,626 shares in the company, valued at $553,720.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 14.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 28.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 26.9% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 586,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,191,000 after purchasing an additional 124,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

