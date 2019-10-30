Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Up 11.7% in October

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the September 15th total of 8,450,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,643,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,544. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

