PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Shares Gap Up to $5.03

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $5.03. PG&E shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 56,143,896 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI set a $25.00 price target on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PG&E from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 53.07%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 836.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

