Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Peugeot SA (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) were up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $28.01, approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Peugeot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

