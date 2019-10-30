Petrofac (LON:PFC) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Petrofac (LON:PFC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Petrofac from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Petrofac to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 587.58 ($7.68).

PFC opened at GBX 402.20 ($5.26) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 409.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 423.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 6.34. Petrofac has a 1 year low of GBX 373.87 ($4.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 604 ($7.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other news, insider Alastair Cochran sold 7,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total transaction of £30,475.31 ($39,821.39). Also, insider Andrea Abt purchased 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 393 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £4,995.03 ($6,526.89).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

