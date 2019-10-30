Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. 41,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,822. The company has a market cap of $519.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. Petmed Express has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Petmed Express’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

In other Petmed Express news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

