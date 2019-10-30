Perrigo (PRGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Perrigo has set its FY 2019 guidance at $3.75-4.05 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $3.75-4.05 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Perrigo to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Perrigo stock opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research firms recently commented on PRGO. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $187,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,844.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald Winowiecki sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $39,672.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

