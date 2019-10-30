Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Down 13.2% in October

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,100 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 326,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Perion Network by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. 12.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Perion Network stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. 137,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,334. The stock has a market cap of $141.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PERI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
Recommended Story: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.