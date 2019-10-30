Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Down 13.2% in October

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,100 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 326,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Perion Network by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. 12.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. 137,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,334. The stock has a market cap of $141.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PERI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

