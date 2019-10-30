People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) CEO Sells $555,083.10 in Stock

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) CEO John P. Barnes sold 32,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $555,083.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 126,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

People’s United Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBCT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth about $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 706.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,653.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.