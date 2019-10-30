Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) and QCR (OTCMKTS:QCRH) Critical Analysis

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. QCR pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peoples Financial and QCR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial $25.85 million 2.01 $630,000.00 N/A N/A QCR $224.42 million 2.91 $43.12 million $3.08 13.45

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Peoples Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Peoples Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of QCR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial and QCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial 1.31% 0.73% 0.10% QCR 19.58% 11.77% 1.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Peoples Financial and QCR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A QCR 0 0 4 0 3.00

QCR has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.81%. Given QCR’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QCR is more favorable than Peoples Financial.

Summary

QCR beats Peoples Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending. Deposit services include interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRA) accounts. The Bank provides depository accounts to individuals; small and middle market businesses, and state, county and local government entities in its trade area at interest rates consistent with market conditions. It also offers a range of services, including wire transfer services, cash management and Internet banking.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. Its loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, the company engages in leasing machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuing various trust preferred securities. It serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Rockford communities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

