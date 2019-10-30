PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $96.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.95 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PMT stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $22.62. 4,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,439. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $23.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 94.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PMT. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.