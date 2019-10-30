PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior target price of $6.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of PNNT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 327,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,770. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $417.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.38 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 18.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,483. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $285,600. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 10.8% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 113,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 0.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 913,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,274,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

