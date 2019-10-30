PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. Brookfield Property Partners accounts for about 2.9% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPY. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the second quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 33.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the second quarter worth $47,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Shares of BPY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.15. 105,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,359. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

BPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on Brookfield Property Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Property Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.