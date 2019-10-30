PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,240,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,882 shares during the quarter. Leaf Group comprises 1.4% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 4.80% of Leaf Group worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,354,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,449,000 after acquiring an additional 266,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 991,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 55,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 113.0% in the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 213,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 113,261 shares during the period.

Shares of Leaf Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. Leaf Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.79 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cowen lowered Leaf Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

