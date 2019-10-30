Pembroke Management LTD Invests $3.15 Million in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,214 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 141.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 13.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 13.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of OTEX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.36. 33,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. Open Text Corp has a twelve month low of $30.99 and a twelve month high of $44.49.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.51 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Open Text to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.