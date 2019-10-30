Pembroke Management LTD Invests $3.15 Million in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,214 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 141.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 13.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 13.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of OTEX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.36. 33,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. Open Text Corp has a twelve month low of $30.99 and a twelve month high of $44.49.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Open Text to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.
