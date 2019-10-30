Pembroke Management LTD Cuts Stock Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,517 shares during the period. Franklin Covey makes up 3.1% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 5.80% of Franklin Covey worth $28,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,209,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 3,847.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

FC has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

NYSE FC traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,051. The company has a market capitalization of $528.09 million, a PE ratio of -73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.