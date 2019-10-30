Pembroke Management LTD Buys 50,538 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,538 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical accounts for 2.1% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.37% of Globus Medical worth $18,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $2,466,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,233,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMED traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.85. 15,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,475. Globus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $150.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. ValuEngine upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.