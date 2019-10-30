PDATA One Day Volume Reaches $8,843.00 (PDATA)

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One PDATA token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and Coineal. Over the last week, PDATA has traded up 50% against the dollar. PDATA has a total market cap of $459,168.00 and approximately $8,843.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00219342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.01464246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00122237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PDATA Profile

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,921,578 tokens. PDATA’s official website is www.opiria.io . PDATA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PDATA is medium.com/pdata-token . The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA

PDATA Token Trading

PDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

