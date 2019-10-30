PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti set a $47.00 target price on PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of CNXN traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,240. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. PC Connection had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. PC Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

