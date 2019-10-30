PBF Logistics (PBFX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect PBF Logistics to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 50.22%. The company had revenue of $82.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PBF Logistics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PBF Logistics stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. PBF Logistics has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of PBF Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, Director Karen Berriman Davis purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,256.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $137,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

