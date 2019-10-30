Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $169,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 287.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 235.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 454.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 62.8% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 91.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 31.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $130,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,154 shares of company stock valued at $175,163 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $145.59 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $178.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,323.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.67 and a 200-day moving average of $159.16.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $199.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

