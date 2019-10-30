Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,317,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650,061 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,993,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,658 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,643 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,046,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares during the period. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $196.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $197.83.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

