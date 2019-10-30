Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $170.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.51 and a 12-month high of $171.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.52 and its 200 day moving average is $165.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.