Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, CEO Emanuel Chirico purchased 133,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. Also, VP Walter Rusnak purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $27,780.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 137,155 shares of company stock worth $10,040,033. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 26,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.73% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBHC opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $63.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 7.62%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

