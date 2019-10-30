Parnassus Investments CA Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,378,946 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,391,000. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.78% of Zions Bancorporation NA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $282,453.60. Also, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,677 shares of company stock valued at $770,651. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.22. 1,994,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

