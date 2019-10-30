Parnassus Investments CA Reduces Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Parnassus Investments CA decreased its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 30.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,701 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $18,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 159,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,312,000 after acquiring an additional 80,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.50. 616,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.01 and its 200-day moving average is $121.52. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $137.93.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.14 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 target price on Signature Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

