Parnassus Investments CA Raises Position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 101.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403,774 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $104,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 1,807.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Howard Hughes by 75.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Howard Hughes by 102.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $111.30. 249,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 1.31. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52 week low of $89.51 and a 52 week high of $135.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.43.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $431.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.43 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.