Parnassus Investments CA Has $299.40 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Parnassus Investments CA lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.65% of Applied Materials worth $299,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,246,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,343,461. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “positive” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 price objective on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

