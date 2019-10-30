Parnassus Investments CA Buys 123,272 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,048,019 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,272 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.25% of eBay worth $79,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 121.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $39,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on eBay from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.04.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.86. 5,435,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,593,421. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 48,111 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $2,016,813.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 149,563 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $6,205,368.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,034,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,925,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,674 shares of company stock worth $8,620,782. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

