Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 625,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 33,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 215,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 130,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $69,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,438.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,281.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.33. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.60 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

