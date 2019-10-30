Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) Short Interest Up 17.6% in October

Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,760,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 18,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 19.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TEUM stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. Pareteum has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $5.93.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. Pareteum had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Pareteum will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pareteum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pareteum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pareteum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

