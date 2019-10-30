ParallelCoin (DUO) One Day Volume Hits $54,485.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00011022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $317,149.00 and $54,485.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 48.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00638141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001173 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

