Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.58

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 12905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $144.82 million and a P/E ratio of 160.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.25 and a quick ratio of 20.25.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

