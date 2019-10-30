Pan American Silver (PAA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$378.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$448.23 million.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.67.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.