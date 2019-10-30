PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAGS. Credit Suisse Group raised PagSeguro Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,765,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,430. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $354.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.31 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

