Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Plans $0.22 Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced a dividend on Friday, October 18th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of PPBI stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $34.54. 6,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,726. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.66 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPBI shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $28,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.