PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) EVP Gary Lee Moore Sells 39,695 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) EVP Gary Lee Moore sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $3,009,277.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,462.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,272,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,670,000 after purchasing an additional 324,895 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,326,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,724,000 after purchasing an additional 240,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,817,000 after purchasing an additional 148,971 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCAR. ValuEngine lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on PACCAR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

